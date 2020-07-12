Rod Wave Details Near-Fatal Crash On "Through The Wire"

Rod Wave puts his pain to paper every single time. He returned this morning with his latest single, "Through The Wire," as well as an accompanying video. "Through The Wire" opens up with a message revealing that he was in a near-fatal car accident that resulted in several injuries including internal brain bleeding. Rod details the traumatic experience and his close encounter with death after getting into a head-on collision and a hit a pole. The title, of course, is an ode to Kanye West's 2003 single.

Rod Wave's ability to convey his raw emotions through his soulful vocals continues to prove to be his strong suit. The rapper's had an incredible run in the past few months with the release of 2019's Ghetto Gospel, executive produced by Kevin Gates, and his April offering, Pray 4 Love.

Peep Rod Wave's latest joint below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I'm sober for too long, I get in my feelings

Starting fights and clutchin' poles, they swear I be trippin'

Ran the light and hit a pole, a head-on collision

Went to thinkin' 'bout my lifestyle that lost my vision

Had a meeting with my daughters but I'm gonna miss it

