Rod Wave Delivers The Sermon On New Song "Thug Motivation"

Aron A.
January 13, 2020 17:12
Rod Wave's hot streak continues with his latest drop.


Rod Wave recently landed a position on our list of 13 Artists To Look Out For in 2020 and rightfully so. The rapper's been one of the hottest new artists out without involving himself in a ton of BS. Ghetto Gospel, his latest project that was executive produced by Kevin Gates, has inched its way into the top 10 of the Billboard 200's chart. 

Today, he came through with another new single, along with a new visual, as he continues to flood the street with new music. The rapper released a new song and video titled, "Thug Motivation." He continues to flex his vocal chops but on this one, he dabbles a little bit more into the rapping side of things. 

Check out Rod Wave's latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
But you didn't believe
'Cause I fell in love with B&E
Breaking into houses
Snatchin' TVs down and flippin' couches

