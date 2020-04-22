mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Declares His Latest Drop "The Last Sad Song"

Aron A.
April 22, 2020 15:20
249 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

The Last Sad Song
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rod Wave has built a large following through the pain in his music but is this really "The Last Sad Song"?


There really aren't that many rappers who are as prolific as Rod Wave's been in the last two years. Rising from St Petersburg, FL, he's a new voice of the streets with bars, wearing his heart on his sleeve for the world to see. That's why he's garnered such a large fan base. The emotional vulnerability conveyed through every song has helped him pave his own lane in the music industry.

However, things are looking up in his life now, it would seem, and it seems that his latest drop, "The Last Sad Song" is a declaration of just that. Maybe not entirely but it does look on the brighter side of things after living through so much trauma. Rod Wave's powerful vocals convey a message of hope, even through the hardships, as he brings a light of optimism to the world during these trying times.

Quotable Lyrics
I was laying on my bed, finna write me a poem
And my phone started ringing, it was homie
And he told me if it ain't killing you, it's making you stronger
Stay far away from fuck n***as and the Corona

Rod Wave
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  249
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Rod Wave new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rod Wave Declares His Latest Drop "The Last Sad Song"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject