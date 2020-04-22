Rod Wave Declares His Latest Drop "The Last Sad Song"

There really aren't that many rappers who are as prolific as Rod Wave's been in the last two years. Rising from St Petersburg, FL, he's a new voice of the streets with bars, wearing his heart on his sleeve for the world to see. That's why he's garnered such a large fan base. The emotional vulnerability conveyed through every song has helped him pave his own lane in the music industry.

However, things are looking up in his life now, it would seem, and it seems that his latest drop, "The Last Sad Song" is a declaration of just that. Maybe not entirely but it does look on the brighter side of things after living through so much trauma. Rod Wave's powerful vocals convey a message of hope, even through the hardships, as he brings a light of optimism to the world during these trying times.

Quotable Lyrics

I was laying on my bed, finna write me a poem

And my phone started ringing, it was homie

And he told me if it ain't killing you, it's making you stronger

Stay far away from fuck n***as and the Corona

