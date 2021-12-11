Rod Wave gave fans quite the scare this weekend. After potentially alluding to his suicide on a new track, he took to social media to reassure everything was okay.

Last night (Dec. 11), Rod dropped the song "Nirvana," and then deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the song, he alludes to ending his own life and battling depression, in which the scariest part is him referencing Saturday (today) as the day he would commit suicide: "If you're hearing this it's too late / I've been writin' this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow's doomsday / Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive / Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind / You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin' / We all got a day I guess we'll see each other then / I hope that heaven's real and one day we can reunite / And don't be crying for me I lived a wonderful life."

This prompted fans to be genuinely concerned about Rod Wave's mental state and his health. Rapper's dying or taking their own lives is an all-too-familiar trend, and Rod's followers feared the worst, unfortunately.

However, this morning (Dec. 11), Rod re-activated his Instagram to tell his fans that he was indeed okay, as he posted on his story that the song was meant to serve as a suicide prevention song, and that he was fine and working on his next project: "Sorry for da scare," he wrote. "I'm super goood...Happy asf working on my new album...love y'all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide] prevention song."

Rod Wave has since deleted "Nirvana," as it likely did not invoke the reaction he intended. But, the most important thing is that he is safe, so fans are surely relieved now.

Check out what the song sounded like below.