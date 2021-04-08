Rod Wave has consistently been proving why he deserved his spot on the 2020 XXL Freshmen cover. Leading up to the release of his new album SoulFly, Rod Wave made peace with his label and shared an online video game for his "Street Runner" single. With the release of SoulFly, it looks like the Florida artist has been doing everything right, as he exceeded projections to move 133k album-equivalent units and debut atop the Billboard 200.

If you're looking for yet another reason to stan Rod Wave, look no further than the Florida artist's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In an effort to promote SoulFly, Rod Wave treated fans of a passionate and stripped-down version of the album's second single "Tombstone."

Filmed in the "Street Runner" artist's home state of Florida, Rod Wave's Tonight Show performance opens with a cinematic view of a waterfront porch, with him leaning over the rails and gazing out at the water. Once the music starts, it's clear that Rod Wave fans are in for a special rendition of "Tombstone," as the song's slick drum pattern is traded out for an emotional piano accompaniment and a three-piece choir. The passionate performance further highlights Rod Wave's ear for melody as well as his penchant for writing heartfelt lyrics.

Check out Rod Wave's performance of "Tombstone" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

