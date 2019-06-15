mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rod Wave Bares His Soul On New Project "PTSD"

Aron A.
June 14, 2019 20:34
50 Views
10
0
CoverCover

PTSD
Rod Wave

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rod Wave delivers his latest project.


Rod Wave's new project, PTSD has arrived. The Florida rapper's latest project runs for twelve tracks with a sole appearance from E-40 who features on the previously released single, "Calabasas." Rod Wave's new project also include the previously released singles, "Paint The Sky Red," "Heart On Ice," "Popular Loner," and "Hard Times." For roughly 30 minutes, Rod Wave bares his soul as he flips back and forth between rapping and singing. As Rod Wave continues to push out more music, he shows an evident amount of growth with each release.

Rod Wave's new project comes a little over six months since the release of Hunger Games 3 which arrived last December. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Rod Wave and peep his latest project below. 

Rod Wave E-40 new project florida
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rod Wave Bares His Soul On New Project "PTSD"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject