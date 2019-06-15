Rod Wave Bares His Soul On New Project "PTSD"

Rod Wave's new project, PTSD has arrived. The Florida rapper's latest project runs for twelve tracks with a sole appearance from E-40 who features on the previously released single, "Calabasas." Rod Wave's new project also include the previously released singles, "Paint The Sky Red," "Heart On Ice," "Popular Loner," and "Hard Times." For roughly 30 minutes, Rod Wave bares his soul as he flips back and forth between rapping and singing. As Rod Wave continues to push out more music, he shows an evident amount of growth with each release.

Rod Wave's new project comes a little over six months since the release of Hunger Games 3 which arrived last December. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Rod Wave and peep his latest project below.