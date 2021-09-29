Rod Wave & Lil Durk Reflect On The Past In The "Already Won" Music Video

The Lil Durk-assisted "Already Won" from Rod Wave's "SoulFly (Deluxe Version)" gets a cinematic visual treatment.

Rod Wave is the quiet giant of 2021. Thanks to his third studio album SoulFly and his emotional live renditions of Drake and Adele classics, the low-key Florida artist has managed to have one of the bestselling Hip-Hop albums of the year, and as reported earlier this summer, Rod Wave is also one of the most streamed artists of the year, across genres.

Now, a month after the deluxe re-release of SoulFly, Rod Wave has shared a music video from one of its most popular cuts, the Lil Durk-assisted "Already Won."

The video begins with a brief, yet harrowing monologue from the Pray For Love artist, who provides some insight into what inspired him to pursue a career in music. "When I was younger, I thought I wanted to be the biggest dope boy in the world," he says. "All my friends and shit, dead and in prison. I understood that ain't what I wanted to do."

From that point on, Rod Wave andLil Durk reflect on the past while rapping in dimly lit spaces, and the video switches back and forth between their heartfelt performances to visually striking recreations of scenes from Rod Wave's youth.

Scroll back to the top to check out Rod Wave and Lil Durk's cinematic music video for "Already Won," and if you're feeling it, check out the rest of SoulFly (Deluxe Version) here.