Rod Wave & Lil Baby Reflect On Their Success With "Rags2Riches 2"

Rod Wave's brand of melodic tracks filled with deep lyrical content has become quite popular over the last few years and fans are certainly taking notice of what he can do. His Pray 4 Love album was a big hit amongst fans, and now, he is coming right back with a deluxe version that is packed with new songs and content. One of the standout features from this deluxe project comes from Lil Baby on the track "Rags2Riches 2."

This song comes across like a ballad of sorts, as both artists go in-depth on their success and how they grew up with nothing. The rags to riches story is one that many artists can relate to, so it only makes sense that these two would come forward with this type of subject matter.

Quotable Lyrics:

We went from rags to riches (Yeah)

Project fences to livin' luxury

Now we live luxury

Straight out that bottom, nobody gave nothing to me

Be careful while fucking with me

All of my lil' brothers 'bout it, they cuttin' for me