Rod Wave & Kevin Gates Drip In Gold On "Cuban Links"

Florida's been a hot bed for hip-hop, especially in recent times but one artist who everyone should be keeping an eye out for is Rod Wave. The St. Petersburg native has been making some serious noise in the South over the past year specifically but he's definitely revving up for big things in the future. The rapper came through with his latest single, "Cuban Links" earlier today which features none other than Kevin Gates. The two artists are very similar in a sense, specifically when it comes to the way they deliver melodies on wax and weave them into their verses. On "Cuban Links," the two rappers salute the streets with a soulful delivery, detailing prison, death, and the paranoia that comes with the lifestyle over a rich, trap instrumental.

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Have it my lil' way, ghetto pussy used to act funny

Now, I hit it hard from the back, she throwback from me

When I went to jail, shorty left, turned her back on me

Flexin' on they ass, pants sag with the racks on me