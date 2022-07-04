Rockwilder says that he was inspired by Q-Tip and Swizz Beatz when he put together the production for Jay-Z's “Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)” from Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter. The 1999 track features appearances from Amil and Beanie Sigel.

The veteran producer recalled working on the track during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast.

“‘Do It Again’ is a three-, three-, three-, four-[bar loop],” he explained. “I was trying to just be a little different from how the beat tapes was being submitted to Roc-A-Fella because they was going through beat tapes. Jay is a beat n***a, he goes through them beats. Dame is definitely the comedy of it because if the shit ain’t hot, he gon’ laugh at you."

He continued: “I did [a three-bar loop] purposefully and I was definitely inspired off Q-Tip’s three-bar beats. Q-Tip has amazing three-bar beats that I was definitely in love with. Shout out to Q-Tip. Thank you for ‘Award Tour’ because that was song was so infectious to my life right now, I play it every morning.”

As for Swizz Beatz, Rockwilder says he was inspired by his song intros and referenced “Jigga My N***a."

“I did see that the dance floor and the club was kinda going to this next thing, and Swizz was definitely introducing that type of vibe and energy,” he said. “I just took the hottest thing that was going on, and that was ‘Jigga My N***a.’ Swizz used to have them intros and I was like, ‘Alright, so in order for me to jump in, I gotta introduce my shit too.'”

Additionally, Rockwilder says he borrowed the song's hook from Call O’ Da Wild rapper Barron Ricks’ intro from Cypress Hill’s 1996 “Throw Your Hands in the Air (Remix).”

The track helped Jay earn his fifth top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart.

Check out Rockwilder's discussion with Math Hoffa below.

[Via]