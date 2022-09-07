Nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games finally seems to be saying goodbye to the game as well as its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. The company posted a statement on its website, earlier this week, acknowledging the effort put into the game over the years.

"Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online represent the combined efforts of our global team over many years," the company said in the messgae. "We want to acknowledge and thank everyone who has contributed to these games, from their original launch in 2013 all the way through to present day."



Mario Tama / Getty Images

GTA V was released on September 17, 2013, with its online component being added under a month later. It went on to win numerous Game of the Year awards and has become one of the best-selling video games of all time.

While Rockstar released a sequel to its 2010 western, Red Dead Redemption, the company has been mostly focused on updates to GTA V in the years since. This has left many fans upset, who would prefer the company to focus on making Grand Theft Auto VI. With the latest message on Rockstar's website, perhaps they're finally getting their wish.

Check out Rockstar Games' statement on GTA V below.

