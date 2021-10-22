While rumors surrounding the sixth installment in the vaunted Grand Theft Auto video game series have swirled since GTA V was released back in 2013, Rockstar Games is giving GTA fans the chance to run back a couple of classics.

Announcing today that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy will be available for purchase in early November, Rockstar included a trailer for the upcoming trilogy, which includes Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City and the legendary, San Andreas.

The trilogy, remastered by Grove Street Games, "boasts improved visuals, framerates, and controls from the PlayStation 2 originals." And while fans who have waited with bated breath for GTA VI won't receive a brand-new game just yet, "higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more," will provide better graphics and a better gaming experience than when the games were originally released in the early-2000s.

According to Rockstar, the collection will make a digital "debut on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on Nov. 11 for $59.99," and "a physical release will follow on Dec. 7, and the trilogy will come to iOS and Android sometime next year." The remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is also set to hit XBox's Game Pass on November 11, while "the full collection will be available to PlayStation Now subscribers on Dec. 7."

Rockstar's announcement, which comes the heels of yet another year full of GTA VI speculation, does feel like a bit of a consolation, but with the impact GTA III and San Andreas had on video games and their surrounding community, nostalgic fans are sure to snatch up a copy of the trilogy as soon as it hits digital and physical shelves.

Check out the trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy below and let us know what you think in the comments.

