Nine years since the release of GTA V, the video game company Rockstar has finally given into the rumors and announced the active development of GTA VI. Despite Grand Theft Auto V remaining one of the most popular video games in the world, this hasn’t kept fans from asking about an eighth entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Earlier today, Rockstar posted to twitter about the news.

The video game company also revealed Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online will be available on Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on March 15, including "new graphic modes, technical advancements, and much more." The company announced, "PS4 and XBox One players can transfer GTAV Story Mode progress and GTA Online characters and progression at launch." As of November 2021, GTA V has sold over 155 million copies since its release date, making it one of the most profitable video games ever.

Although the creators have not announced an exact release date, players and fans are super excited a new game is on it's way.

Here are some reactions to Rockstar's news.