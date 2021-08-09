Yesterday, reports surfaced online that a Colorado Rockies fan shouted the N-Word at Miami Marlins player Lewis Brinson. The entire incident was caught on tape and many on social media felt like they had heard the N-word come from the fan's mouth. This led to some outrage on Twitter as commenters tried to doxx the man and find out his personal information.

The Rockies immediately released a statement condemning the alleged actions of the fan, and they even launched an investigation into the whole ordeal. After consulting the TV broadcast clips and the fan themselves, they quickly realized that this whole thing was just one huge misunderstanding.

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

According to reporter Steve Staeger, the fan in question was shouting "Dinger" which is the name of the Rockies mascot. The fan wanted a photo-op with Dinger for him and his family, although, on the tape, the word got confused with a racial slur. It's a truly unfortunate circumstance for all sides, and as it stands, the fan is mortified with all of the backlash that he has received.

Even Brinson himself says he never heard any derogatory slurs, which goes to show just how much of a mix-up this is. At this point, the internet owes the man an apology, although we're sure that will never come, as no one on Twitter ever seems to admit when they're wrong.