Rockie Fresh Taps Vic Mensa, Tobi Lou & More For "Slid Thru Part 2"

Aron A.
April 06, 2021 20:34
Slid Thru Part 2
Rockie Fresh drops off his latest project, "Slid Thru Part 2."


Rockie Fresh had a productive 2020, given the circumstances. The former MMG-signee returned with the highly-anticipated sequel to his and Casey Veggies' joint project and then dropped off a sole effort. For a criminally underrated artist, the rapper show and proved with his project, Slid Thru Just To Show You Whats Up ft. Wale, Arin Ray, 24 Hrs, and more.

The rapper returned with a sequel to the project this weekend titled, Slid Thru Part 2. The rapper's latest body of work includes 10 songs in total with appearances from Vic Mensa, Tobi Lou, Jeff Kaale, and 24Hrs. 

Check out the latest project from Rockie Fresh below, as well as the project's tracklist.

  1. Last Day Of School
  2. Re Up
  3. 4 Door
  4. Racer (ft. Vic Mensa)
  5. Gucci (ft. Tobi Lou & Jeff Kaale)
  6. Keep It 100 
  7. No Accident
  8. In Too Deep ft. 24Hrs.
  9. 200 at 'Soule
  10. Home
