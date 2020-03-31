Rockie Fresh Stays Away From Beef On "Let It Be"

It has been a few months since the last solo release from Chicago rapper Rockie Fresh, but he's back now with his first official drop of 2020.

Recently coming through with the video for "Feelings Hurt" with Casey Veggies and 24hrs, Rockie Fresh is finally back with brand-new music and he's coming with that heat. Releasing "Let It Be" via Rostrum Records, the 28-year-old rapper comes through with plenty of basketball euphemisms, a bunch of flexing, and no time for any drama.

Straying away from the beef, Rockie Fresh wonders why people are trying to test him, noting that he's not looking for new friends and he's definitely not trying to beef.

Check out his first new release of the year below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My squad MVP

Net worth on Kyrie

Net worth on Jason Kidd

Grown man no I ain't a kid

I'm addicted to this player shit

Lex Luthor I'ma flex again

Feel like Superman and you Lois Lane, but I still can't save a bitch