Rockie Fresh Stays Away From Beef On "Let It Be"

Alex Zidel
March 31, 2020 15:14
Let It Be
Rockie Fresh

Chicago rapper Rockie Fresh isn't letting anything mess up his rhythm on "Let It Be."


It has been a few months since the last solo release from Chicago rapper Rockie Fresh, but he's back now with his first official drop of 2020. 

Recently coming through with the video for "Feelings Hurt" with Casey Veggies and 24hrs, Rockie Fresh is finally back with brand-new music and he's coming with that heat. Releasing "Let It Be" via Rostrum Records, the 28-year-old rapper comes through with plenty of basketball euphemisms, a bunch of flexing, and no time for any drama.

Straying away from the beef, Rockie Fresh wonders why people are trying to test him, noting that he's not looking for new friends and he's definitely not trying to beef.

Check out his first new release of the year below.

Quotable Lyrics:

My squad MVP
Net worth on Kyrie
Net worth on Jason Kidd
Grown man no I ain't a kid
I'm addicted to this player shit
Lex Luthor I'ma flex again
Feel like Superman and you Lois Lane, but I still can't save a bitch

