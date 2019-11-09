Rockie Fresh Takes Off In "Round Here"

Rockie Fresh has returned with visuals for his new single "Round Here." The Rostrum Records artist and his crew stomp around his city of Chicago with purpose in the music video. Produced by Mathius Young, "Round Here" is a bouncy banger that walks the line between radio single and album cut. Rockie employs a plucky autotune filter to croon over the instrumental. As the name of the single implies, Rockie reps his city and his accomplishments hard on "Round Here."

Speaking about his upcoming project Destination, Rockie stated that, “The album should be expected to be well rounded showcasing a lot of different styles and emotions. Also letting fans more into my personal life." "Round Here" certainly has a different vibe than Rockie's previous single off the album, "Must Be" featuring Chris Brown. "We've been putting in a lot of work on my side to give the people high-quality music and visuals," he continued. "'Round Here' is a high energy vibe meant to turn your day up and get you ready to put in work. Video is shot in Chicago to give you a glimpse of how my team and I move around the city."

Quotable Lyrics

And we don't take break round here

Drop a new tape and she playin' me like it's Drake round here, round here

Bake and wake out here

Young niggas really wanna get the cake round here, round here

You already know round here, movin' slow like we sippin' on the Ac' round here, round here



