Rockie Fresh Gets His Groove Going On "VS Ideas"

Rockie Fresh has been feeling himself as of late. The Chicago native has been around for a minute and he's not letting the quarantine get him down. Working within the music industry for years, Rockie Fresh has been in a number of different situations. He's always managed to get his hits out though and this era is no different.

Taking no days off right now, Rockie Fresh is back with another new single produced by Mathaius Young, titled "VS Ideas." In the track, he looks back on his rise, how he's been able to put on for his homies, and more.

After having made his name, Fresh is ready to get that championship ring. This song perfectly describes his pursuit of the gold.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I'm always making hits

But you the only one I miss

The only one I need

Got everything else on my list

I got 40 on my wrist

So you can tell I'm getting tick

I just threw my dawg a play

My double-double with assists