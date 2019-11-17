Rockie Fresh, Casey Veggies, & 24 Hours Vent On "Feelings Hurt"

Rockie Fresh has finally reached his Destination. The young rapper blessed fans with his new album last week after starving the game for 3 years. The wait was worth it though, as Rockie's first album since 2016 knocks. Fan reactions to Destination have been positive, and it's easy to see why. The album is cohesive and fun, and reunites Rockie with Casey Veggies on "Feelings Hurt." 24hrs also joins them on the single, which features a bouncy beat that sounds like it was prepared with the radio in mind.

Rockie and Casey vent about the separate situations that have placed them in positions of power. With great power comes great responsibility though, and it appears that some haters and other detractors may have gotten their feelings hurt in the process. "Feelings Hurt" really captures listeners with the instrumental, which features a colorful flute and a defining bass line.

Quotable Lyrics

Shorty wanna come and do me like I'm homework

Been missin' her text, she tryna ask me if my phone work

But when she see me, every time she be goin' up

I send her back home smellin' like kush when she roll with us

I got my drink and every time she gon' pour it up

My dawg brought a bottle, right now we gon' toast it up

And we been doin' all these favors, so many favors

I'm all out of favors, go get some paper