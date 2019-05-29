The Houston Rockets roster will likely look a whole lot different by the start of next season, as the franchise looks to finally get over the hump. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey has reportedly shown "an aggressive desire" to improve the roster, which could mean moving Chris Paul or Clint Capela for the right price.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday, "In calls to front offices, Houston GM Daryl Morey is showing an aggressive desire to improve roster with all players and picks available in talks. Hard to imagine James Harden scenario, but the rest under contract - perhaps even Chris Paul - could be moved in right deal."

However, as Woj notes, "Paul's remaining contract (three years, $124M) and advancing age (34) does make deal possibilities somewhat prohibitive." The New York Times' Marc Stein added,"Clint Capela is among the players Houston has gauged the market for in recent days, league sources."

Houston was eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors for the second consecutive year this season, although this time around the six-game elimination came in the Western Conference Semifinals, as opposed to the Conference Finals.

In 58 games, CP3 averaged a career-low 15.6 points per game on a career-worst 41.9% shooting from the field, in addition to 8.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and two steals per game.

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images