It's been a rough couple of years for the Houston Rockets and their fans despite accruing a ton of regular-season success. The team finished with the best record in the NBA just a few seasons ago and this past year, they were one of the best teams in the Western Conference. This success hasn't exactly translated to the playoffs although, in 2018, they were 27 missed three-point shots away from an NBA Finals birth.

The Rockets had a big offseason as they traded the likes of Chris Paul away to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. With James Harden and Russ reuniting, Rockets fans are extremely excited about the team's possibilities and so far, the players seem confident they can do something great. This confidence manifested itself in the team's latest hype video which had Rockets fans going crazy on the old Twitter timeline.

As you can see, the Rockets are hellbent on winning an NBA championship this season and considering all of the pieces they have, it wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility. There are tons of reasons to be excited as a Rockets fan and with the Warriors looking a little depleted, perhaps this could be Houston's year to strike.

Where do you see the Rockets finishing this season? Let us know in the comments below.