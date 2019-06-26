Free agency is almost upon us which means there will be a ton of fresh signings and trades to report over the next few weeks. One of the players that have been on everyone's radar is Jimmy Butler who just finished up a great season with the Philadelphia 76ers. Butler will be seeking a max contract in free agency which means there are only a handful of teams that would be able to get him. As it stands, the Houston Rockets are trying to recruit Butler although they don't have the cap space to do so.

In a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was revealed that the Rockets are planning on doing a sign in trade with the 76ers, where Philadelphia would give Butler his max contract and then trade him to Houston. If they want this deal to work financially, the Rockets would have to give up players like Clint Capela and Eric Gordon.

There is no guarantee this deal will ever come to fruition considering Butler seemed to enjoy his time in Philadelphia. The 76ers are one of the four teams who could contend for a championship next season and if they're able to keep Butler on the team, it would certainly give them a huge boost.

With that said, the 76ers might not be too interested in the sign and trade proposal.