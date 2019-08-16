Over the last few years, the Houston Rockets have been one of those teams who are always competing for a title but never seem to get over the hump and make it to the NBA Finals. This offseason, general manager Daryl Morey made some strides to fix that as he traded Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is now being reunited with James Harden, a player he had a ton of chemistry with on the Thunder earlier this decade.

During a recent appearance on the Selfmade podcast, Morey spoke about his team and how he believes Harden is quite possibly the best scorer to ever play the game. He even said he's better than Michael Jordan, which will certainly get a strong reaction from all of the basketball purists out there.

"It's just factual that James Harden is a better scorer than Michael Jordan," Morey said. "You give James Harden the ball and before you're giving up the ball how many points do you generate, which is how you should measure offense, James Harden is by far #1 in NBA history."

Morey is also extremely confident after the Westbrook trade, saying teams composed like his own usually go on to win championships.

"We have two recent MVPs, that's happened only four times in NBA history where two MVPs are on the same team in a 3-year span," Morey explained. "Every time that team has gone on to win the title. We'll see. We'll see if it works out for us."

What do you think of Morey's comments? Is he right or is calling Harden a better scorer than Jordan blasphemous?