After years of failing in the playoffs at the hands of the Golden State Warriors, there have been a plethora of rumors surrounding the Houston Rockets and the relationship between Chris Paul and James Harden. Over the weekend, it was reported by Stephen A. Smith that Paul wants out of Houston and would even consider going to the Los Angeles Lakers to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While this would certainly make the Lakers a super team, Lakers fans shouldn't get too excited as these rumors were shut down by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey on Monday.

The Rockets GM appeared on SportsTalk 790 in Houston today where he explained how Paul wants to come back to the Rockets next season and that the team is looking to add another star to the roster.

Morey won't even be taking calls for Paul which goes to show how much the Rockets are betting on him and Harden to bring the city a championship.

With the Golden State Warriors down two players in Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson next season, the Western Conference will be busted wide open which gives the Rockets a great chance to reach the NBA Finals.