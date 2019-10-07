China and Hong Kong have been in a bit of a political conflict as of late and both sides are going to drastic measures to find a solution. There is a lot of sensitivity from both sides in regards to the conflict and over the weekend, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey found himself upsetting an entire country over the weekend when he tweeted his support for Hong Kong's democratic movement. Following the now-deleted tweet, the Chinese Basketball Association ended its partnership with the Rockets.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta commented on the tweet saying Morey's views didn't represent those of the team. A report from The Ringer's John Gonzalez stated that Morey's job could even be jeopardy thanks to his remarks.

Morey has since issued a statement in regards to his tweet, stating that he never meant to offend anyone.

"I did not intend my tweet to cause any offense to Rockets fans and friends of mine in China. I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives. I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA."

USA Today's Sam Amick recently reported that Morey's job is secure for now but with this latest debacle in mind, it's clear the Rockets aren't too happy with their GM.