The NBA effectively wrapped up the 2019-2020 season this fall after teams were isolated in the Bubble in Orlando. It was an impressive move by the NBA to bring back some form of entertainment while keeping the players and staff safe. They aren't following a similar procedure for the current season so individual players are tasked to follow rigid measures in order to prevent the league from turning into the NFL.

Unfortunately, that means that the Rockets and Thunder's game tonight will be postponed. The NBA announced that Wednesday's matchup was postponed because Houston doesn't have enough players to move forward with the game. The league requires each team have a minimum of eight players who've followed the COVID-19 regulations. Tests for three players revealed that they were either positive or inconclusive in their results. Four other players are currently in quarantine because of contact tracing. Among those players are John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins.

Additionally, James Harden is unavailable after he was found in "violation" of the health and safety protocols. Over the past few days, Harden's faced a serious amount of backlash that led to an investigation over his nightclub shenanigans. The Rockets star player was filmed without a mask inside of a packed nightclub. However, it's still unclear whether he'll be facing any other punishment.

[Via]