Rochelle Jordan Shares New Project "Play With The Changes"

2020 was a quiet year for R&B singer Rochelle Jordan but she made sure the wait for new music was well worth it. Each month since the beginning of the year, Jordan offered brand new singles like, "Something," "Next 2 You," "All Along," and "Got Em." Finally, she's unveiled her new project Play With Changes in its entirety. The 12-track finds Jordan embracing electronic, UK Garage-influenced sounds infused into her own string of R&B.

"Play With the Changes represents all the things I love about creating music,” Jordan said of the project, which marks her first since 2014's 1021. “Freedom, imagination, colors, blending sounds, frequency, and feeling. Every story I wrote of self-discovery, anxiety, blackness, control, boldness, and honesty are all pieces of what I personally needed to learn and understand over the past few years. All the sides of my style, sound, and my desire this time around to knit R&B and dance music together in my own way, on one record.”

Check it out below.