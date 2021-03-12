Roc Nation Signee Kalan.FrFr Drops New Project "TwoFr 2" Featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, & More

Compton rapper Kalan.FrFr (pronounced Kalan for real, for real) has been steadily rising for the last few years, attracting the attention of some of the most important people in the music business. This year, the rapper signed a new deal with Roc Nation, which brought more eyes than ever before to his art. The versatile artist can switch between singing and rapping in an instant, serenading the ladies with flirty lyrics and impressing the dudes with his braggadocios bars.

On Friday, Kalan.FrFr released his proper introduction TwoFr 2, which features West Coast rapper Mozzy and Billion Dollar Baby representative Stunna 4 Vegas. If you're new to his music, this is a great place to start.

In addition to TwoFr 2, Kalan.FrFr also released the music video for "No Love", which you can watch below.

What do you think of Kalan.FrFr's new project TwoFr 2?

Tracklist:

1. Look At Me

2. Ima Ball

3. Scoring

4. Never Lose You

5. I Like / Good Love

6. Big Dog

7. Get In (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)

8. Tidal Wave

9. Run Away

10. I Gotta Know

11. Pray

12. No Love (feat. Mozzy & Cypress Moreno)

13. Identity Fraud