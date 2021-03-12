mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roc Nation Signee Kalan.FrFr Drops New Project "TwoFr 2" Featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, & More

Alex Zidel
March 12, 2021 11:44
Kalan.FrFr releases his new project "TwoFr 2" with features from Stunna 4 Vegas, Mozzy, and more.


Compton rapper Kalan.FrFr (pronounced Kalan for real, for real) has been steadily rising for the last few years, attracting the attention of some of the most important people in the music business. This year, the rapper signed a new deal with Roc Nation, which brought more eyes than ever before to his art. The versatile artist can switch between singing and rapping in an instant, serenading the ladies with flirty lyrics and impressing the dudes with his braggadocios bars. 

On Friday, Kalan.FrFr released his proper introduction TwoFr 2, which features West Coast rapper Mozzy and Billion Dollar Baby representative Stunna 4 Vegas. If you're new to his music, this is a great place to start. 

In addition to TwoFr 2, Kalan.FrFr also released the music video for "No Love", which you can watch below.

What do you think of Kalan.FrFr's new project TwoFr 2?

Tracklist:

1. Look At Me
2. Ima Ball
3. Scoring
4. Never Lose You
5. I Like / Good Love
6. Big Dog
7. Get In (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)
8. Tidal Wave
9. Run Away
10. I Gotta Know
11. Pray
12. No Love (feat. Mozzy & Cypress Moreno)
13. Identity Fraud

