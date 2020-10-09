mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roc Nation Releases New Compilation Album With D Smoke, Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, & More

Alex Zidel
October 09, 2020 13:15
REPRISE: A Roc Nation Album
Various Artists

Roc Nation releases a compilation album about the social climate in America, featuring Vic Mensa, Ty Dolla $ign, Buddy, Jorja Smith, Rapsody, AJ Tracey, and more.


Ty Dolla $ign says it well on the second track to appear on the new Roc Nation album. "I know you see it/My people dying in the streets/They ain't breathing/I know you heard about it/You know the issues, but/The problems you ain't speaking/How many more of my brothers do I gotta lose till I see change?"

The current status of things in America is bleak. In addition to the broken political system, racism is at a new high. Roc Nation previously announced that they would be releasing a compilation album with a soundtrack discussing the current social climate, donating the proceeds to organizations that support victims of police brutality, hate crimes, and other important causes.

The project is officially out now, featuring eleven new songs and appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Vic Mensa, Buddy, Jorja Smith, Ant Clemons, Rapsody, D Smoke, and more.

Listen to the important new collection of music below.

Tracklist:

1. Ambré - Revolution (feat. Buddy)
2. Ant Clemons - Sullen Sunday (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Nia Miranda)
3. Vic Mensa - NO MORE TEARDROPS (feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell)
4. Rapsody - 12 Problems
5. Sebastian Kole & Jason Evigan - Second Line
6. King Mel - Me Vs. America
7. Jorja Smith - By Any Means
8. AJ Tracey & Unknown T - Black & Proud
9. Chronixx - Another Youth
10. Ant Clemons & D Smoke - Common Sense (feat. Maeta)
11. Ambré - Revolution (feat. D Smoke) [Reprise]

