Talking about societal reform is one thing, but actually stepping up putting money down is another story altogether. For Jay-Z, who remains one of the greatest rappers of all time in the eyes of many, Roc Nation has given him room to stand up in the face of racial injustice. In the past, we've seen the Roc Nation team step up for those arrested during the recent George Floyd protests; Jay-Z and Yo Gotti have also been vocal in shining a light on Mississippi's inhumane prison conditions. Suffice it to say, it's clear that Roc Nation is attempting to make a difference, and today they have once again taken a major step toward their goal.

Roc Nation has officially teamed up with the Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. Based at Brooklyn's Long Island University, the school is designed to prepare undergraduate students for a career in the aforementioned industries, with degree options ranging from music, music technology, entrepreneurship, production, and sports management. Given Roc Nation's involvement, expect plenty of impressive guest lecturers during a given semester.

On that note, enrollment for the fall 2021 semester is set to open up in September. Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez issued a statement about the new endeavor on the company's official website. “Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future," she explained. "This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond. We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge, and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

