JAY-Z's philanthropic efforts have always been understated. Through his company Roc Nation, he has always sought avenues to aid those in less fortunate circumstances than himself.

On Nov. 18, Roc Nation and REFORM Alliance, an organization focused on improving the failures of America's criminal justice system, will host the Team Roc New York Job Fair at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Aimed at providing opportunity for formerly incarcerated, single parents, veterans and members of poverty alleviation and workforce development programs, the job fair will be open to the public from 9 am-5 pm ET. Those who attend must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine along with a form of identification.

Services such as professional attire, grooming and styling services, resume building resources, expungement aid, interview preparation and motivational and educational speeches from special celebrity guests will be provided on-sight.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Companies such as Roc Nation, REFORM Alliance, Lowe’s, Madison Square Garden, Amazon, Foot Locker, Live Nation, VICE, 40/40 Club, and more will send recruiters and representatives to hire employees of all levels.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez spoke on her appreciation for all those involved: "I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all the companies that are participating in the job fair as well as Madison Square Garden for hosting and supporting our efforts. My hope is this event will not only stimulate New York’s economy but pair the state’s best and brightest employees with the country’s leading organizations."

The state of New York currently has the third highest unemployment rate in the country, so it is nice to see JAY-Z's Roc Nation put forth an effort to improve the livelihoods of those in his home state.