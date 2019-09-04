Jay Z may still be receiving flack from the masses regarding his Roc Nation-NFL deal, but whether or not people agree with his business move, he's going to press forward. It was recently announced that Jay was curating the Inspire Change concert series for the league, a show that will first feature artists including Meek Mill, Rapsody, Vic Mensa, and Meghan Trainor. It's set to take place at Grant Park in Chicago on Thursday at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA Sports Madden NFL '20.

However, this isn't just about getting a few celebrities together to rock out on stage. According to TMZ, the artists, in connection with the Inspire Change program, will be visiting two Chicago-based organizations whose primary focus is centered on at-risk youth. The outlet states that Roc Nation chose the Better Boys Foundation (BFF) and the Crusher's Club as the two programs that will not only get visits from the music artists but will also receive financial donations that reportedly total $400K.

Vic Mensa and Rapsody are set to visit BBF on Wednesday while Meek and Meghan will make their way to Crusher's Club on Thursday. As the concert series rolls on to other NFL cities, the Inspire Change program will feature a set of artists who will mimic what is being done in Chicago, just around the country. Yet, there are still those who don't believe that Roc Nation's NFL partnership, or this Inspire Change program, has truly been enacted to benefit the people. Check out a few of their responses to the program below.