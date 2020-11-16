Roc Marciano Slides Through With "Mt. Marci" Album

Roc Marciano is one of the game's most compelling lyricists, and today he comes through to deliver his brand new album Mt. Marci. Featuring guest appearances from ScHoolboy Q, Action Bronson, Kool Keith, and more, Marci's eighth studio album is available -- as of now, at least -- exclusively at his official store. Should you be interested in checking it out, be sure to do so right here.

Priced at $40 for a digital download, it's likely that Marciano will eventually move his music onto DSPs, though there remains no clear indication as to when that might be. In the meantime, curious listeners are advised to take the plunge; fans already know that Marci tends to knock things out of the park come album time. As one of the lone preservers of such release methods, blazing similar trails as pioneers like Nipsey Hussle and the RZA, Marci has once again sparked a discourse on the value of music. Should you be inclined to support his cause, Mt. Marci is yours to explore.

If you've gone ahead and copped the project, be sure to chime in with your thoughts below -- do you think Roc Marciano delivered with this one?