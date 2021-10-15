Roc Marciano Links Up With Nicholas Craven On "1000 Mile Stare"

The revival of New York hip-hop and it's cold sound has been a blessing to eardrums everywhere.

From Dave East and Don Q holding it down in the city to the Griselda team doing its thing out in Buffalo to NYC legends like Fat Joe, Ja Rule and Jadakiss (sorry, Dipset) blasting back onto the scene with incredible Verzuz battles, that distinctive New York sound is back and some weight has been lifted off Nas and Jay-Z's shoulders.

Roc Marciano is another one of those dudes spitting the realest bars over the toughest beats and on his most recent release, "1000 Mile Stare," the Long Island native paints a picture of a dude getting through grimy situation after grimy situation with the help of his friends, Smith and Wesson.

"1000 Mile Stare" is produced by Nicholas Craven. Craven, who has made music for Marciano, Ransom, Mach-Hommy and all three Griselda members, flips a soothing soul sample into an ominously warm, lo-fi instrumental and Roc sticks with his customary, close-to-spoken-word flow for the entirety of the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Can never be too reluctant

To shoot the musket

My knuckles is jewel-encrusted

You on f**k sh*t

Made a few adjustments, n****s bit the swag but couldn't do it justice

It's quite flattering, I find it embarassing

Y'all stinkin' up the joint like a quiet flatulent

Check out "1000 Mile Stare" below and let us know what you think in the comments.