Roc Marciano Drops Off His Latest Album "Marcielago"

Mitch Findlay
December 02, 2019 10:26
Marcielago
Roc Marciano

Roc Marciano unleashes his new album in old-school fashion.


In an age in which streaming services have become the norm, and thus the comfort zone for so many, it's easy to take the distribution process for granted. New albums are simply expected to arrive on schedule, becoming available for perusal at the mere click of a few buttons. And yet, some have decided that old traditions are worthy of preservation, and esteemed lyricist Roc Marciano counts himself among them. Not unlike Nipsey Hussle, who once charged $100 for copies of his Crenshaw mixtape, Marci understands the value in his work. As a result, he demands a little more from anyone eager to hear it.

"Marcielago is available exclusively as a digital download from RocMarci.com until (and if) Roc makes it available in other formats," reads an official message from Roc. Should you be interested in supporting his cause, you can cop the project right here. Production comes primarily from Marci himself, with Alchemist and ANIMOSS lending supporting hands. As for the guest features, we've got Westside Gunn, KA, Willie Da Kid, Cook$, and more. The project is currently going for $30 dollars - CLICK HERE to seal the deal.  

