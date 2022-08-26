Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Team Up On "The Elephant Man's Bones"

The Alchemist's catalog is a lengthy one, filled with collaborative efforts alongside some of the greatest names in hip-hop. In recent times, we've seen The Alchemist at the helm of projects from Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, and more. And while Roc Marciano and The Alchemist have worked together in the past, a joint effort between the two is long overdue.

This week, Alc and Roc Marciano unveiled their new collaborative effort together titled, The Elephant Man's Bones. Though it marks their first collaborative project together, the natural chemistry between the two is on full display the moment track one starts. The body of work is 14 songs in total with a run-time of nearly 40 minutes. The Alchemist's ethereal production takes on Roc Marciano's lucid tales from the streets while Ice-T, Action Bronson, Boldy James, and Knowledge The Pirate appear across the tracklist.

Check the project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.