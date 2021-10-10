mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roc Marciano & Flee Lord Drop "Delgado" Deluxe

Aron A.
October 10, 2021 12:20
Delgado (Deluxe)
Flee Lord & Roc Marciano

Adding another five songs to their collaborative project, Flee Lord and Roc Marciano drop off "Delgado (Deluxe)."


Roc Marciano and Flee Lord have delivered excellence as solo artists but when they join forces, they form one of the hardest rapper-producer duos in hip-hop. Earlier this year, they came through with their latest joint effort Delgado. Stacked with 10 songs and collaborations alongside Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, and Ransom, they paved a lane of their own that will likely end up on plenty of year-end lists.

After a month and some change, they've delivered the deluxe edition of Delgado with five additional tracks. The new additions to the tracklist include collaborations alongside Eto, G4 Jag, T.F., Bun B, and Knowledge the Pirate. 

Along with the deluxe edition of Delgado, Roc Marciano's new collaborative effort with Wu-Tang affiliate Bronze Nazareth also dropped this weekend. 

