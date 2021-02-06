Robin Thicke Shares "Lucky Star" Single Inspired By His Father & Andre Harrell

Tis the season for a new Robin Thicke album. The accomplished singer has been slowly rolling out his forthcoming album On Earth, And in Heaven and the project is slated to arrive next Friday (February 12). Today (February 5), adding to buzz, Thicke shared his latest single from the record titled "Lucky Star." We previously reported on his last offering "Take Me Higher," a single where the singer reunited with his longtime collaborator, Pharrell Williams. On "Lucky Star," Thicke strips down for an intimate, gently-performed ballad that he dedicates to two people who were instrumental in his life.

“This is the last song I wrote for the album and it’s also the first track on the album," Thicke tweeted. "Once we had this song I knew the album was complete. You know that feeling you have when you’re all alone but you know that you’re not alone. That’s what 'Lucky Star' is about. That presence in your life that holds you tight, gives you hope, and lights the way. My father and Andre Harrell are my Lucky Stars.”

Stream "Lucky Star" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Make my dreams come true

Play your part

Said I'm counting on you

Lucky Star

Paint my grey skies blue

See my heart

And what I'm going through

