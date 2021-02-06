mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Robin Thicke Shares "Lucky Star" Single Inspired By His Father & Andre Harrell

Erika Marie
February 05, 2021 19:52
Robin Thicke
Actor Alan Thicke passed away in 2016 and music executive Andre Harrell died last year.


Tis the season for a new Robin Thicke album. The accomplished singer has been slowly rolling out his forthcoming album On Earth, And in Heaven and the project is slated to arrive next Friday (February 12). Today (February 5), adding to buzz, Thicke shared his latest single from the record titled "Lucky Star." We previously reported on his last offering "Take Me Higher," a single where the singer reunited with his longtime collaborator, Pharrell Williams. On "Lucky Star," Thicke strips down for an intimate, gently-performed ballad that he dedicates to two people who were instrumental in his life.

“This is the last song I wrote for the album and it’s also the first track on the album," Thicke tweeted. "Once we had this song I knew the album was complete. You know that feeling you have when you’re all alone but you know that you’re not alone. That’s what 'Lucky Star' is about. That presence in your life that holds you tight, gives you hope, and lights the way. My father and Andre Harrell are my Lucky Stars.”

Stream "Lucky Star" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Make my dreams come true
Play your part
Said I'm counting on you
Lucky Star
Paint my grey skies blue
See my heart
And what I'm going through

[via]

Robin Thicke On Earth, And in Heaven
