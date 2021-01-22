Robin Thicke Rejoins With Pharrell To Craft "Take Me Higher"

They made magic when they came together for their mega-hit "Blurred Lines," and Robin Thick and Pharrell Williams are hoping to repeat their previous successes. Robin has been slowly releasing new music and recently, he announced his forthcoming project, On Earth, and in Heaven. Earlier this month, Thicke explained the inspiration behind the album.

"I feel like I’m finally the person I set out to be. I’m able to laugh at anything, which I’ve realized is the greatest superpower. I’ve fully embraced it, and nothing has been better for my soul," said Thicke. "When I saw the phrase On Earth, and in Heaven, I realized that’s what I’m singing about: the people who aren’t here and the people who are here that made me who I am. This music is the sunshine coming out after the rain."

Thicke has shared "Take Me Higher," a The Neptunes-produced track with Pharrell at the helm. Fans are praising this reunion, so stream "Take Me Higher," a track that sample's "Ladie's Night" by Kool & the Gang, and let us know if Robin Thicke has another hit on his hands.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm so in love

Girl, you're like the morning sun

When I'm down you lift me up

I wanna overdose on your touch

