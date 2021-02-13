Robin Thicke Croons His Way Through "On Earth, And In Heaven" Album

If you aren't happy with the tracklist selection from Robin Thicke's latest album, you can take it up with Jay-Z. The award-winning singer recently revealed that the Roc Nation mogul helped him choose the tracklist, and we have to say, Hov did a fine job. On Friday (February 12), Thicke shared his anticipated On Earth, and in Heaven album that he's been slowly rolling out for the last few weeks.

We'd previously received "Take Me Higher" and "Lucky Star," and now we can finally hear how Thicke sonically executed his vision in its entirety. For the latter, Thicke shared that the song was inspired by two men who hold great importance to him. “This is the last song I wrote for the album and it’s also the first track on the album," Thicke said about "Lucky Star."

"Once we had this song I knew the album was complete," he continued. "You know that feeling you have when you’re all alone but you know that you’re not alone. That’s what 'Lucky Star' is about. That presence in your life that holds you tight, gives you hope, and lights the way. My father and Andre Harrell are my Lucky Stars.”

Stream On Earth, and in Heaven and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lucky Star

2. Hola

3. Lil Mia

4. Gorgeous

5. The Things You Do To Me

6. Out of My Mind

7. Beautiful

8. Look Easy

9. Take ME Higher

10. Forever Mine

11. That's What Love Can o