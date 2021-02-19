It's all about keeping the peace for Robin Thicke who recently welcomed his third child with model April Geary. Back in 1991, Thicke met actress Paula Patton when they were just teenagers, and in 2005, the lovebirds married. They had a son in 2010 but by 2014, they decided to part ways. Patton would go on to accuse the singer of infidelity and abuse, but these days, it seems like everyone is amicably co-parenting and even attending therapy sessions together.

The On Earth, and in Heaven singer recently sat down with the Black Girls Texting podcast and spoke about enrolling in therapy with not only Geary but Patton, as well. “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice," said Thicke. “If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things.”

“Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in co-parenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy... When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you."

It's unclear when Thicke and Geary plan to walk down the aisle. The singer proposed during the holiday season back in 2018.



