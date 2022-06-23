Among the bevy of names credited in Beyoncé's new "Break My Soul" jam, Robin S is a prominent figure. In 1993, the singer's smash hit "Show Me Love" was released, and since that time, the track has been a staple. It has been chopped, screwed, and remixed many times, but no one with a reputation quite like Beyoncé. Robin recently spoke with Good Morning Britain about Bey sampling her song on "Break My Soul," and it is clear that this is an unforgettable moment with immeasurable impact.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place. You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere,'" she recalled.

“This is Robin S and this message goes out to the Queen B herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I’m honored and excited to see what else can happen," said the singer. “Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream. I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.”

You never know what Beyoncé and her team have up their sleeves. Check out Robin S's "Show Me Love" and watch a clip of her interview below.