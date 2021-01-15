Since winning a Super Bowl back in 1969, the New York Jets franchise has been pretty abysmal. While they have flirted with playoff success in the past, it's clear that the last few years have been a nightmare for both the fans and the players. Recently, the team parted ways with head coach Adam Gase and since the move, they have been interviewing new head coaching candidates. Numerous big names have been rumored but on Thursday night, the team made a final decision.

In a statement, the Jets revealed that they hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to take over the team. Saleh's defenses in San Francisco have been phenomenal and the Jets knew he was their guy. This hire is quite historic as Saleh is now the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.

Saleh will have a huge opportunity in front of him especially since the Jets will have a high draft pick. If the new head coach can get himself a transformational player, he could be well on his way to turning this franchise around. Not to mention, his defensive expertise will certainly come in handy.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates from around the NFL and the sports world at large.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images