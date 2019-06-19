A new poll delivered by The Hollywood Reporter is pinpointing a favorable reception of Robert Pattinson's casting as Batman. The market research data revealed the latter as "some 42 percent of those in the 18-29 age bracket are in favor of the casting as opposed to 30 percent in the same group that prefer Hoult, already known to superhero movie fans in Fox’s X-Men franchise. (The number spikes further, reaching 48 percent, if the age range is limited to 18-22.) Yet Hoult manages to outrank Pattinson slightly among older audiences, including in the 45-54 and 55-64 demographics." And surprisingly, the results of the poll are largely impacted by Pattinson's prior involvement in the Twilight franchise.

“Twilight fans are totally on board. I think their dedication to Rob is the kind that means fans who weren’t Batman fans before are now going to devour all things Batman, in support of Rob," shared the co-founder of a fan group dedicated to the actor. Thus far, Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are facing off for the role, but it is believed that Pattinson is currently the front runner. The actor even auditioned and shot screen tests while wearing the iconic Batman costume. Hence the update on who won is a matter of time now.

[Via]