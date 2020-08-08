Filming for The Batman is on hiatus right now, as much of Hollywood is closed down due to the pandemic. Filming should resume soon, but until then, Robert Pattison is spending his time doing hilarious interviews and revealing cool stories online. The most recent anecdote comes from Irish Times, and was shared byEntertainment Weekly. Pattinson recently worked on Tenet, the John David Washington starring Christopher Nolan spy epic. Apparently, casting for The Batman took place while Pattison was filming with Nolan. Nolan famously directed the most acclaimed Batman films, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies,” Pattinson stated in his story. “And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test — I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’” Pattinson also opened up about filming Tenet alongside JDW.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David [Washington] who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson admitted. “The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.” Read the full interview here.