Robert Pattison has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, halting production on Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros. said in a statement, deciding against revealing which staff member became sick.

Vanitify Fair, however, claims it was Pattinson who has become sick. They say "other highly placed sources that Pattinson was the individual who became sick."

Production on The Batman began earlier this week, following a delay related to the coronavirus pandemic. The film recently revielded its first full-length trailer.

“It’s a criminological experiment. He’s trying to figure out what he can do to finally change this place. You see that he’s charting what he’s doing, and he’s seeing he isn’t having any of the effect that he wants to have yet,” Reeves said at the DC Fandome event where the new trailer was shown. “The murders start to happen, and the murders start to describe a history of Gotham. It only reinforces what he knows about Gotham, but opens up a whole world of corruption that went much further.”

The Batman is set to be released in 2021.

