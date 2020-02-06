Robert Pattinson has not only secured himself a major role after being named Batman in the upcoming film but the 33-year-old British actor has now been named the most beautiful man in the world, according to science. The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi uses a mathematical formula based on one's face structure and facial symmetry that shares results that determine beauty based on an ancient artists’ technique.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Twilight actor's eyes, lips, eyebrows, cheekbones and more have been calculated among different Hollywood actors giving him a 92.15% rating. Following behind him on the attractiveness scale is Henry Cavill who came in at 91.64%, Bradley Cooper with 91.08% and Brad Pitt with 90.51%.

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection,” Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London said. “These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery.”

The Matt Reeves directed Batman hits theatres June 2021. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, 'Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet! But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else," Robert said of his role.