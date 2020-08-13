After just rebooting their material for the end of summer and acquiring rights to seven classic black sit-coms, Netflix is continuing to turn out new material. This time, they are back at it with a brand new original film, delivering us The Devil All the Time.

Having been in the works for a while, Vanity Fair just released a new trailer for The Devil All the Time, a southern themed movie based on Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name. The movie adaptation will be directed by Christine director Antonio Campos and stars Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.

Along with releasing this trailer, Vanity Fair also spoke with Campos about the film’s development and his process working with Pattinson and Holland. Holland, he says, takes a pretty straightforward approach to his character Arvin, while Pattinson can be more erratic. "There are takes that are absolutely insane and don't make it into the movie," he said. "Rob would just go."

Holland and Pattinson are joined by supporting cast members Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, and others. Pollock will provide narration for the film.

The Devil All the Time arrives on Netflix on Sept 16th. Check out the trailer below.

