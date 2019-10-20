With the recent release of the Joker movie, which placed Joaquin Phoenix in the role of the titular character, superhero (and supervillain) fans have speculated that both Phoenix's character and that of Pattinson's Batman will soon face off. While the latter would technically be granted, considering it has always been the Joker vs. the Batman for as long as we can remember, it appears that their meet-up is highly unlikely. According to UPROXX, the director behind the Joker movie has confirmed that Phoenix's Joker will not share a screen with Pattinson's Batman. At the time, people did not take his words seriously and called it as a bluff, but now Robert Pattinson, himself, has confirmed the two will not cross paths because "it’s kind of a different world." Now, this information only means that we won't see Pattinson and Phoenix's characters meet, but it does not mean that Batman vs. Joker's face-off won't occur at some point. The actors may be different, but the situation remains likely as Joker remains one of Batman's most vicious nemesis.

To note, the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson is set to release on June 25th, 2021. The film will feature other famous actors like Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Zoe Kravitz.

