Robert Kraft was the target of a whole lot of ridicule back in 2019 after he was hit with two misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution. It was reported that he went to a massage parlor in Florida twice before the authorities did a raid on the establishment and arrested those in charge. At the time, it was revealed that there was a video of Kraft engaged in sexual acts. However, his lawyers argued that this video was illegally obtained and shouldn't be used as evidence.

In the end, the judge agreed with his lawyers, which ultimately left prosecutors scrambling. According to TMZ, the charges against Kraft have been dropped due to an overall lack of evidence. Clearly, his lawyers knew exactly what they were doing.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"Although there was probable cause to make an arrest the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution," court docs read.

This case had been going on for the better part of a year and a half, which means Kraft is most likely relieved to have this all dealt with. Now, he will be focusing on his Patriots who have started the season with a 1-1 record.

[Via]